PM Modi pays tributes to martyred police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 14:58 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to martyred police personnel on Police Commemoration Day
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi paid tributes to police personnel martyred in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day.

"Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered.

From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens", the Prime Minister said.

