Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves extension of MIS for apple procurement in J&K for 2020-21

Government has also allowed NAFED to utilize Government Guarantee of Rs. 2,500 Crore for this operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:59 IST
Cabinet approves extension of MIS for apple procurement in J&K for 2020-21
This announcement of the Government of India will provide an effective marketing platform to apple growers and will facilitate employment generation for the local people. Image Credit: Needpix.com

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the extension of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the current season also i.e. 2020-21 on the same terms and condition as was done in J&K during last season i.e. 2019-20.

The procurement of apple will be done by Central Procuring Agency i.e. National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd. (NAFED) through State Designated Agency i.e. Directorate of Planning and Marketing, Department of Horticulture & Jammu & Kashmir Horticulture Processing and Marketing Corporation (JKHPMC), directly from apple farmers of J&K and the payment will be made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into Bank account of apple farmers. 12 LMT of apples can be procured under this scheme.

Government has also allowed NAFED to utilize Government Guarantee of Rs. 2,500 Crore for this operation. The losses, if any, to be incurred in this operation will be shared between the Central Government and UT administration of J&K on 50:50 basis.

The constituted Designated Price Committee of last Season will be continued for the fixation of price of various variety and grades of apples for this Season also. The UT administration of J&K shall ensure the provision of basic amenities in the designated mandis.

Smooth and continuous implementation of the procurement process will be monitored by constituted Monitoring Committee under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary at the central level and constituted implementation & Coordination Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary at the UT Level.

This announcement of the Government of India will provide an effective marketing platform to apple growers and will facilitate employment generation for the local people. It will ensure remunerative prices for apples resulting in overall income enhancement of farmers in J&K.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TEXT-Thai PM says to lift emergency amid protests

Following is a prepared address by Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha due to be delivered at 7 p.m. 1200 GMT. Speech by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chaLets de-escalate and let the democratic system work 21 October 2020 My duty as a...

Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure, according to the first study using objective measures of thousands of UK residents diet. The findings...

Arthritis drug improves survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce mortality by 30 per cent among critically ill COVID-19 patients when administered within the first two days of hospitalisation, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researc...

UNDP report describes how governments can shape migration to boost recovery

Global human mobility has halted with the overall impact of COVID-19, hitting people on the move hard. As borders re-open slowly, a new UN Development Programme UNDP report illustrates how governments can shape migration to benefit developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020