Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Libya's troubled oil sector sees new revival

HOW TO GET TO 1 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY The next big rises in Libyan oil production will come from the resumption of exports from the eastern terminals of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, and the El Feel oilfield in the southwest.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:08 IST
FACTBOX-Libya's troubled oil sector sees new revival

Libya's oil sector, shattered by unrest since the toppling of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, is back on the rise. The easing of a blockade by eastern forces, which had cut output by more than 90% to around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), has seen production recover to about 500,000 bpd. The government in Tripoli expects that to double by year-end.

But after years of repeated shutdowns, damage to infrastructure and lack of investment, a return to the country's pre-civil war capacity of 1.6 million bpd appears some way off. Here are the latest developments:

AGOCO National Oil Corp (NOC) subsidiary Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) is producing around 190,000-200,000 bpd.

The company has not yet restarted the al-Bayda or Nafoora oilfields because pumping is carried out through Es Sider port, which remains under force majeure. SHARARA

Libya's biggest oilfield resumed operations on Oct. 11 at an initial production rate of around 40,000 bpd. By Oct. 19, the field was already producing at around half its 300,000 bpd capacity. Crude from the field feeds the 120,000 bpd Zawiya oil refinery, with the rest exported from the Zawiya oil terminal. Three 600,000 barrel cargoes are slated for export in October.

MARSA EL HARIGA NOC lifted force majeure on loadings on Sept. 19. Unipec loaded the first cargo from the terminal shortly after.

ZUEITINA NOC lifted force majeure at the terminal on Sept. 22.

Shipping sources expect loadings to average around 80,000 bpd in October. ABU ATTIFEL

The 70,000 bpd oilfield is expected to begin its restart on Oct. 24. HOW TO GET TO 1 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY

The next big rises in Libyan oil production will come from the resumption of exports from the eastern terminals of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, and the El Feel oilfield in the southwest. Restarts at those sites could propel Libyan production above 1 million bpd.

ES SIDER In September-December 2019, the terminal exported an average of nearly 300,000 bpd of crude, according to data from oil analytics firm Vortexa.

RAS LANUF In September-December 2019, the terminal exported an average of nearly 110,000 bpd of crude, according to Vortexa. Exports in December 2019 hit nearly 190,000 bpd, the data show.

EL FEEL The 70,000 bpd oilfield remains offline. It depends on its power supply from Sharara, so restart could be imminent.

El Feel and Wafa field condensate make up the Mellitah blend which is exported from Mellitah terminal, operated by NOC and Italy's ENI.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudanese police fire tear gas to disperse hundreds gathered across the capital

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of people in demonstrations across the capital Khartoum on Wednesday, as crowds gathered to put pressure on the government to improve conditions and push ahead with reform. The ra...

Delhi police arrest illegal firearms supplier, seize 21 pistols

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested an inter-state arms trafficker and seized 21 pistols and 40 live cartridges from his possession.The accused has been booked under the Arms act.An inter-state arms trafficker has been arrested and 21 illega...

Powered air purifying respirator for healthcare providers developed

A novel powered air purifying respirator PAPR that will help healthcare personnel on COVID-19 duty overcome breathing difficulties faced while wearing PPE kits for long hours continuously has been designed and developed under a centrally-fu...

2.67 lakh recoveries in Kerala, COVID cases inch towards 3.50

lakh mark with 8,369 fresh infections rephrasing paras Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 PTI As many as 2.67 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kerala, while the infection count has almost reached the 3.50 lakh mark with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020