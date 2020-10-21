Left Menu
BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government should declare a wet drought in the state considering the situation in several districts after heavy rains and floods. He said he was ready to represent the state government at the Centre for seeking relief from it for the affected farmers. He was talking to reporters here after touring the rain-hit Marathwada region.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:10 IST
Declare wet drought in Maharashtra: BJP MP

BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government should declare a wet drought in the state considering the situation in several districts after heavy rains and floods. He said he was ready to represent the state government at the Centre for seeking relief from it for the affected farmers.

He was talking to reporters here after touring the rain-hit Marathwada region. "The situation in the region is critical. The state government must declare a wet drought and send a proposal to the Union government to seek relief for farmers," the MP said.

"If required, I am ready to represent the Maharashtra government in New Delhi to seek farm relief," he added. Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged.

