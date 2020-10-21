Left Menu
Asssam Forest department seizes railway engine for killing two elephants

Assam forest department on Wednesday seized the engine of a goods train for mowing down an elephant and its calf inside the Lumding Reserve forest area of the state.

21-10-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Assam forest department on Wednesday seized the engine of a goods train for mowing down an elephant and its calf inside the Lumding Reserve forest area of the state. The engine was seized from the Bamunimaidan Railway Yard under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. This is the first time that such an action has been taken by the authorities.

According to an official release,"One Railway Engine (loco engine number- 12440 WDG4) has been seized from the possession of Senior DME/Diesel/New Guwahati, Chandra Mohan Tiwari at Bamunimaidan Railway Yard, Diesel loco shed for killing 2 Indian elephants (schedule 1(12B) animal under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 at Railway Track KM post number 180/9 and 181/9 between Patharkhula and Lamsakhang Railway Station on September 27, 2020 midnight," An elephant and its calf were killed by a goods train engine in Lumding area of Assam on September 27. Earlier in this regard, Locomotive pilot and assistant locomotive pilot have been suspended by the Railways and an internal inquiry has been ordered.

The seized loco engine was later given back in view of the continuity of essential services to the public. Assam Environment and Forest Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya said that the department shall not fail to take toughest stand against the railway. He added that killing of elephants on the railway tracks must stop forthwith.

