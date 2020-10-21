Public holiday within limits of Leh on Oct 22 due to council polls

Public holiday will be observed within the limits of Leh district on account of the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election on October 22, said Ladakh's General Administration Department on Wednesday. According to the order, a special casual leave shall be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas for exercising their right to franchise.

"It is hereby ordered that: Public Holiday shall be observed within the limits of Leh district on account of 61" LAHDC, Election, 2020, on the date of Poll, as fixed i.e. on 22nd October 2020 (Thursday)," the order stated. "Public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 shall be observed within the limits of Leh district on the date of Poll, as fixed i.e. on 22nd October 2020," the order further stated. (ANI)