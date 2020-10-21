Left Menu
Odisha govt Asst Executive Engineer own 48 one-bedroom flats

"Thus, the total assets of Rabindra Nath Pradhan, Assistant Executive Engineer, GPH Division-II, Bhubaneswar and his family members has been calculated as Rs.6,53,86,710," it said. There are three registered companies in the name of his son as director.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:59 IST
The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths of Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested an assistant executive engineer (AEE) for having assets worth Rs 6.53 crore including 48 one-bedroom flats, an official said. The vigilance sleuths on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on different properties of AEE Rabindra Nath Pradhan in Bhubaneswar and other places based on the allegation of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

The other properties of Pradhan included two double- storied buildings, one single room house, eight plots, two four wheelers, deposits in different banks, investment in insurance policies, gold and silver ornaments, cash and household articles, a vigilance release said. "Thus, the total assets of Rabindra Nath Pradhan, Assistant Executive Engineer, GPH Division-II, Bhubaneswar and his family members has been calculated as Rs.6,53,86,710," it said.

There are three registered companies in the name of his son as director. The official said two of the companies deal with real estate and construction and the third company deals with food processing and preservation. Besides, his son also has a partnership firm dealing with agricultural products.

Pradhan was produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar which sent him to judicial custody till November 3. The court also rejected his bail application, the official note said. Vigilance SP M Radhakrushna said that Pradhan's case was the first of its kind in the history of Odisha Vigilance.

"No government official had ever been found possessing such huge properties," he said. He said Pradhan could not account for the properties in his possession satisfactorily. A case has been registered under section 13(2), 13(1)(b) Prevention of Corruption.

(Amendment) Act, 2018..

