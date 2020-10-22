Left Menu
Development News Edition

KZN to oversee speedy implementation of water infrastructure projects

In a statement, department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the decline of water levels remains a serious concern, as residents in some parts of KZN continue to experience the dire effects of drought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:27 IST
KZN to oversee speedy implementation of water infrastructure projects
The Shemula Bulk Water Supply Scheme has come under increasing pressure due to excessive water losses and increased demand due to an increase in the population. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal has maintained that it will oversee the speedy implementation of water infrastructure projects across the province.

This comes as the provincial water storage continues to decline week-on-week, from 52.7% last week to 52.1% this week.

In a statement, department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the decline of water levels remains a serious concern, as residents in some parts of KZN continue to experience the dire effects of drought.

"The country as a whole has not fully recovered from the 2014 drought, with dam levels dropping drastically in most parts of the country. The heatwave we experienced this week has also exacerbated the situation."

Ratau said following the recent launch of the District Development Model by Premier Sihle Zikalala, which is aimed at improving water service delivery in Umkhanyakude District Municipality, the department is working closely with its water entities and provincial government to effectively implement the model.

"We are working with the KZN provincial government to ensure that the model is speedily and effectively implemented.

"Most communities in Umkhanyakude and surrounds have been severely affected by water shortages and interruptions, which often resulted in numerous protests. We have since been working tirelessly to implement the Skhemelele, Mtikini and Tembe Water Supply Project."

The Shemula Bulk Water Supply Scheme has come under increasing pressure due to excessive water losses and increased demand due to an increase in the population. The scheme is currently undergoing a major upgrade to become a regional supply scheme.

Ratau said: "The weekly decline of dam levels in the province is being monitored with a great deal of concern. What we are doing on the ground is implementing long-term measures to assist the situation."

He said the department is well aware of the challenges residents endure. He urged local municipalities to be more responsive to the plight of the people.

"We are inundated with calls through our department's call centre. The calls we get are mainly about leaking pipes and water interruptions, which are too often not clearly communicated.

"It is for this reason that we have improved and are enhancing the manner in which we work as the three spheres of government."

In managing the current water challenges in KZN, the department, together with its entities and provincial government, is intervening to alleviate the situation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-British finance minister unveils new measures to protect jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday new measures to help protect jobs, easing the eligibility for his jobs support scheme, reducing the cost for employers, and announcing new cash grants. Below are the key measuresJOB...

Trump plans to sack FBI director as he did not provide information that could benefit him in polls

United States President Donald Trump and his advisors have reportedly been considering the possibility of firing FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day as he did not provide him with information that would be politically beneficia...

Non-gazetted Railway employees granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages

About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for FY 2019-20. This Productivity linked bonus to railway employees has been estimated to be of Rs. 2081.68 crores.The Union Cabinet in its ...

Doctors in Delhi see jump in breathing issues amid COVID-19, pollution

Top doctors in New Delhi are reporting a jump in respiratory problems among its residents, coinciding with the onset of peak pollution season in Indias capital and raising concerns about complications for COVID-19 patients.Doctors from five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020