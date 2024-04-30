Modi Lauds Own Water Infrastructure Achievements in Poll Rally, Slamming Congress
PTI | Dharashiv | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:32 IST
Congress was unable to do water supply work in 60 years; Modi has done this work in 10 years: PM Modi at poll rally in Maharashtra.
