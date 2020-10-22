Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain protects pork pies, whisky and lamb with new scheme after EU exit

It is not yet clear what sort of relationship Britain and the EU will have from next January, with the two sides due to resume trade talks later on Thursday. At the end of the transition period, the new and independent Geographical Indications (GI) schemes will ensure popular and traditional produce from across Britain will be granted special status to mark out their authenticity and origin.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:01 IST
Britain protects pork pies, whisky and lamb with new scheme after EU exit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New rules to guarantee the authenticity and origin of traditional British foods, such as Stilton cheese and Melton Mowbray pork pies after the end of the UK's Brexit transition period, were set out by the government on Thursday. Britain left the European Union at the end of January and an 11-month transition period ends on Dec. 31. It is not yet clear what sort of relationship Britain and the EU will have from next January, with the two sides due to resume trade talks later on Thursday.

At the end of the transition period, the new and independent Geographical Indications (GI) schemes will ensure popular and traditional produce from across Britain will be granted special status to mark out their authenticity and origin. Products such as Scotch whisky, Welsh lamb and Cornish clotted cream will also be covered by the schemes.

Producers whose foods are granted GI status will benefit from intellectual property protection so that others cannot imitate them. New logos can be displayed on all British produce which is given GI status.

"The new UK protected food name scheme will replace the old EU one and will ensure that we continue to recognise and celebrate protected food names and local recipes across our country," said environment secretary George Eustice.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for...

Dr Saman Habib elected as fellow of Indian National Science Academy

Dr Saman Habib, Chief Scientist and Professor AcSIR in Molecular Biology Division, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow brought the laurels to the Institute again through her outstanding work for understanding the malaria parasite. She is elected a fellow of...

Stretched Dutch hospitals to send COVID patients to Germany within days

The Dutch hospital system is coming under increasing strain from coronavirus admissions as daily cases hit a record high, and it expects to begin transferring some patients to Germany within two days, the hospital association said on Thursd...

It's a middlemen's movement, not a farmers' movement in Punjab: Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday said that it is not a farmers movement in Punjab but a middlemens movement. This is not a farmers movement in Punjab it is a middlemens movement. In the mandis of Punjab, the farmer could not even deal with ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020