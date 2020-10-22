Left Menu
4 arrested in Telangana for kidnapping, murder of journalist's son

Telangana police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a journalist's nine-year-old son in Mahabubabad district.

ANI | Mahabubabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:02 IST
4 arrested in Telangana for kidnapping, murder of journalist's son
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a journalist's nine-year-old son in Mahabubabad district. Nine-year-old Dhikshith Reddy, son of Ranjit Reddy, a reporter of a Telugu channel, was kidnapped on Sunday, October 18, and a ransom of Rs 45 lakh was demanded for releasing him.

However, as per Telangana police, the boy was killed within an hour of the kidnapping, and his dead body was found by police on a hill which was five kilometres away from Mahabubabad in the early hours of Thursday. According to Kota Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahabubabad, the kidnappers were acquaintances of the family and killed the boy out of fear of being discovered.

"Ranjit Reddy's son Dhikshith was kidnapped on October 15. To earn money quickly Manoj Reddy, Sagar and two others kidnapped Dhikshith. The boy was kidnapped and taken on a bike at 6.00 pm on Sunday. The boy might have gone with them as he was acquainted with them. The kidnappers called up the parents on the same day at 9.00 pm and demanded Rs 45 lakhs as ransom," said the SP. He stated that parents informed the police immediately, and the boy was killed within one hour after kidnapping as the kidnappers were afraid that they would get caught.

The SP further dismissed the rumours about the accused being killed in an encounter with the police and said that the kidnappers will be brought to justice. "As many as 24 people were investigated in this case. The news that the kidnappers were killed is absolutely false news. I will see that the accused are punished appropriately," he added. (ANI)

