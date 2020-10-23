Left Menu
Odisha asks officials to keep vigil on rising onion prices

Price of the key kitchen staple has increased to Rs 80 a kg in the state. Expressing concern over the increasing price of onion, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, in a letter to district collectors, said, "You are therefore requested to keep a close watch on the price and availability of onion in the market and utilise the service of the field functionaries." The collectors were also asked to inspect both the wholesale and retail markets regularly and ensure its availability at reasonable prices to the consumers.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-10-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 01:41 IST
Amid rising onion prices in the state, the Odisha government on Thursday asked district officials to keep a close watch on the situation and ensure availability of the commodity in the markets at a reasonable price. Price of the key kitchen staple has increased to Rs 80 a kg in the state.

Expressing concern over the increasing price of onion, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, in a letter to district collectors, said, "You are therefore requested to keep a close watch on the price and availability of onion in the market and utilise the service of the field functionaries." The collectors were also asked to inspect both the wholesale and retail markets regularly and ensure its availability at reasonable prices to the consumers. The price rise is due to the loss of crop in the producing states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka and Odisha is dependent on import of the commodity, food supplies department's secretary V V Yadav said.

Odisha Traders Association leader Sudhakar Panda said imports of onion from other states have fallen in the wake of crop damage due to incessant rain in the producing states.

