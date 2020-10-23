Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expropriation of property with nil compensation not silver bullet: Mabuza

The panel made a recommendation that this Act must be urgently replaced by the Expropriation Act that is in line with the values and spirit of the Constitution. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:51 IST
Expropriation of property with nil compensation not silver bullet: Mabuza
“We are clear that the primary beneficiaries will be women and youth who constitute the majority of our population as well as people with disabilities who have long been economically marginalized.”  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Deputy President David Mabuza says the gazetting of the Expropriation Bill, which, once passed into law, will determine when the government can expropriate land without compensation.

This comes after the government gazetted the Expropriation Bill of 2020 earlier this month which, once passed into law, will ensure that comprehensive land redistribution through expropriation for a public purpose or in the public interest is affected.

"Expropriation of the property with nil compensation is not a silver bullet.

"It is only but one acquisition mechanism that in appropriate cases will enable land reform and redress, as recommended by the Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

"However, the Bill does bring certainty to South Africans and investors as it outlines how expropriation can be done and on what basis. This legislative certainty is critical as we rebuild the economy and invest in our communities," he said.

The introduction of the Expropriation Bill is anchored on the findings of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, chaired by the late Dr. Vuyo Mahlati, which recommended that the Expropriation Act No. 63 of 1975 preceded the 1996 Constitution, and therefore does not align with the transformative mandate of the Constitution.

The panel made a recommendation that this Act must be urgently replaced by the Expropriation Act that is in line with the values and spirit of the Constitution.

Addressing the plenary session on Thursday, the Deputy President said in addition to the Expropriation Bill, the government took practical steps to ensure that all claimed land in the hands of the government is released to the claimants as part of its contribution to accelerated land restitution.

"Through the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, the government has announced the process for the release of state land for allocation to beneficiaries across all Provinces.

"This will make more land available for use to those yearning for access to land.

"We have adopted the National Policy on Beneficiary Selection and Land Allocation, which provides for a more systematic approach to redressing and correcting past injustices of access to land through ensuring that those who are eligible for land reform are provided with actual access to land.

"In this regard, this land allocation policy provides guidance on who should be selected as beneficiaries and what they are eligible to get.

"We are clear that the primary beneficiaries will be women and youth who constitute the majority of our population as well as people with disabilities who have long been economically marginalized."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown reduced sleep quality, mental health, says study

The initial phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed through March and April in several countries, may have dramatically altered peoples personal eating and sleeping habits, according to a new study based on a first-of-its-kind glo...

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami can use tagline ‘NATION WANTS TO KNOW’ as part of speech: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said Republic TVs editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami can use the tagline NATION WANTS TO KNOW as part of his speech or presentation. The high court noted in its order that Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd, which has filed ...

Cricket-India great Kapil Dev stable after angioplasty

Cricket great Kapil Dev, who captained India to their 1983 World Cup triumph, is stable after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty having suffered chest pain, according to a hospital statement on Friday. The 61-year-old former India...

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years; economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed: Rahul Gandhi.

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020