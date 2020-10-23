Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi police bursts racket involving officials of NBFC, held 3

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police busted a racket involving officials of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) and their accomplices and arrested three accused in the case, the police said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:33 IST
Delhi police bursts racket involving officials of NBFC, held 3
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police busted a racket involving officials of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) and their accomplices and arrested three accused in the case, the police said on Friday. As per the official statement of the police, the racket was involved in disbursal of loans of more than 23 crores on fake documents.

"A complaint was filed by NBFC Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. in EOW alleging therein that one Amrit Mann, a Direct Selling Agent (DSA), Nilanjan Majumdar, a Sales Manager and Nitesh Kumar, a Regional Manager were supposed to source genuine proposals of applicants seeking Loan Against Property (LAP) from Complainant Company," the police said. According to police, the complaint said the alleged Amrit Mann who runs a sales agency "FUNDWIZZ" in connivance with Nilanjan Majmudar (Sales Manager in Complainant Company) and other persons sourced deals from firms seeking loans against properties.

"As there were regular defaults in repayment of these loans, the complainant company conducted physical verification and it was revealed that addresses as well as particulars of borrowers are false and manipulated. A case was registered and an investigation was taken up," the police said. During the course of the investigation, police found that the documents and individuals involved in the matter were verified and it was revealed that accused persons created fake documents and used them for obtaining a loan from the complainant company.

The investigation also revealed that officials of NBFC were also hand-in-gloves with other accused and they deliberately avoided due diligence while verifying the documents and credentials of applicants. "During the investigation, two co-accused persons were arrested earlier and they are running in Judicial Custody. However, it was found that this is a large racket and all the accused persons hatched a well-planned conspiracy in order to dupe the complainant company," the police said further.

Police found that fake documents of properties have been used for obtaining the loans, and it also emerged that in some cases sale deed was registered from actual owners on the basis of post-dated-cheques (PDC) and mortgaged the property for taking huge loans. "PDCs issued to actual sellers in pursuant to sale deed was later on stopped and resulted in dishonouring of said PDCs," it stated.

The detailed investigation by EOW revealed that all the accused persons executed their criminal design through a well-planned conspiracy, where mastermind Amrit Mann created a sales agency called "FUNDWIZZ" in connivance with one of the Sales Managers of the complainant company. "Accused Nitesh Kumar who was Regional Manager in the complainant NBFC in connivance with Nilanjan Mazumdar, Amrit Maan and other borrowers got six loans sanctioned against the properties on fake documents," police added.

Police have arrested Nitesh Kumar, the Regional Manager and Akash Bartaria brother of earlier arrested accused Amit Bartaria. Another lady, wife of mastermind Amrit Maan has also been arrested by EOW team from Pune. The lady has been absconding and evading police for long. "All the accused persons were produced in the designated court. Further investigation is in progress," police added further. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI Central Board reviews economic situation at 585th meeting

The Central Board of Reserve Bank of India RBI met on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conference. This was the 585th meeting of the Central Board.The Board reviewed the current economic situation, con...

Pompeo steps up efforts to end Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several parts of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, hours before talks were due to start in Washington to try to end the deadliest fighting in the mountain enclave for over a quarter of a century. U...

Cycling-Giro director furious as stage shortened following protest

Furious Giro dItalia director Mauro Vegni said that somebody will pay after a protest by riders forced the 19th stage of the race to be halved in length on Friday.After organisers agreed to shorten the route due to bad weather, the competit...

Next 3 months decisive in determining India’s COVID-19 trajectory: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the coronavirus situation in the country as he urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour in the coming festival season...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020