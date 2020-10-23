Chennai: 215g gold paste recovered from passenger's rectum, held

A 49-year old man was arrested by Chennai Air Customs after authorities recovered one bundle of gold paste from his rectum and two gold cut bits weighing 50 grams from his pockets, with a combined value of Rs 16.7 lakhs. As per a statement, the man, Masthan Gani, had arrived from Dubai and was intercepted on Thursday at the exit of the Chennai International Airport on the suspicion of carrying gold.

"On personal search, one bundle of gold paste was recovered from the rectum and on extraction, 215 grams of gold was recovered from it. Further, two gold cut bits weighing 50 grams were recovered from his pant pocket. The passenger was arrested as he had an earlier offense registered against him," the statement said. It added that the total 315 grams of gold of 24-carat purity, valued at Rs 16.7 lakhs, seized under Customs Act 1962.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)