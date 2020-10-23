Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai: 215g gold paste recovered from passenger's rectum, held

A 49-year old man was arrested by Chennai Air Customs after authorities recovered one bundle of gold paste from his rectum and two gold cut bits weighing 50 grams from his pockets, with a combined value of Rs 16.7 lakhs.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:18 IST
Chennai: 215g gold paste recovered from passenger's rectum, held
Chennai Customs recover a total of 315 grams at Chennai International Airport. . Image Credit: ANI

A 49-year old man was arrested by Chennai Air Customs after authorities recovered one bundle of gold paste from his rectum and two gold cut bits weighing 50 grams from his pockets, with a combined value of Rs 16.7 lakhs. As per a statement, the man, Masthan Gani, had arrived from Dubai and was intercepted on Thursday at the exit of the Chennai International Airport on the suspicion of carrying gold.

"On personal search, one bundle of gold paste was recovered from the rectum and on extraction, 215 grams of gold was recovered from it. Further, two gold cut bits weighing 50 grams were recovered from his pant pocket. The passenger was arrested as he had an earlier offense registered against him," the statement said. It added that the total 315 grams of gold of 24-carat purity, valued at Rs 16.7 lakhs, seized under Customs Act 1962.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police saidThe two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the...

Drug trafficker arrested in UP

A drug trafficker was arrested and two kg of ganja seized from his possession in the district on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Rakesh, is from Uttarakhand and Rs 28,000 was recovered from his possession in Panipat under ...

Coal block scam: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 12L in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh inclu...

Bhopal hosp under-reporting COVID-19 deaths: Gas tragedy group

Organisations working with the survivors of the 1984 gas leak disaster on Friday said Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre BMHRC officials were not giving proper data on COVID-19 deaths to district and state government authorities. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020