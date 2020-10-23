Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt left with 25,000 tonnes buffer stock onion: Nafed

The government is left with about 25,000 tonnes of onion stock in its buffer that will get exhausted in the first week of November, cooperative Nafed Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Chadha said on Friday Currently, Nafed is offloading onion buffer stock in the market to boost domestic availability and check onion prices which surpassed Rs 75 per kg in some parts of the country in the last few weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:10 IST
Govt left with 25,000 tonnes buffer stock onion: Nafed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government is left with about 25,000 tonnes of onion stock in its buffer that will get exhausted in the first week of November, cooperative Nafed Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Chadha said on Friday.

Currently, Nafed is offloading onion buffer stock in the market to boost domestic availability and check onion prices which surpassed Rs 75 per kg in some parts of the country in the last few weeks. This buffer stock of onion is created and maintained by Nafed on behalf of the government to be used for interventions in times of onion crisis. For the current year, the cooperative purchased about 1 lakh tonnes of onion for the buffer and the same is being offloaded now. "So far, 43,000 tonnes of onion has been disposed of from the buffer stock. After some wastage, about 25,000 tonnes onion is left which will be available till the first week of November," Chadha said in a press conference where the government announced stock limits on onion traders to check price rise. Presently, Nafed is offloading onion from the buffer stock in both wholesale and retail markets across the country. It is also offering states at Rs 26 per kg plus transportation charges for retail intervention, he said.

Chadha said the cooperative is maintaining the onion buffer stock in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The government has taken a series of measures to check rising prices of onion.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K DGP sanctions Rs 1.46 crore special welfare relief for police personnel kin

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned Rs 1.46 crore as Special Welfare Relief and ex-gratia relief in favour of dependentslegal heirs of deceased police personnel. The special welfare relief of Rs 85...

AAP MP writes to NCSC, raises issue of atrocities against Dalit community in UP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday wrote to the chief of National Commission for Scheduled Castes and raised the issue of alleged atrocities against Dalits under the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Singh claimed that cr...

Doctors contemplating plasma therapy to improve neurological condition of Soumitra

Doctors are contemplating whether plasma therapy can be useful to improve the neurological condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for past 18 days after he tested COVID...

Motor racing-Verstappen and Stroll collide in eventful Portuguese practice

Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collided in an eventful second practice for the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years on Friday while Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Formula One champions Mercedes.The afternoon saw two red flag interrupt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020