Submit report on T'gana rain damage soon, Central team told

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said he has asked the Central team presently on a tour of Telangana to assess the damage due to recent rains and floods to submit its report as early as possible. "The team told me that the state government was yet to give full details on the damage," Reddy, the Minister of State for Home, told reporters here after the inter- Ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary Praveen Vasishta, met him and interacted with him here.

The Centre would be able to release funds after receiving a detailed report from the state, he said. The Centre and state should together help the people, he said.

Reddy suggested that the state government take up immediate relief work with the state disaster relief fund.

Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, visited various rain-hit localities in the city today as well. He has been visiting the affected localities since last week soon after the downpour.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials to complete on a warfooting the relief and rehabilitation measures in the city which bore the brunt of the rain fury since last week. Besides, he ordered distribution of Rs 10,000 financial assistance announced by the state government be carried out expeditiously, said an official press release.

The government has announced the immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 as the victims of flooding lost essential commodities, clothes and others, he said. "If the poor get this assistance before the festival, it will be good for them. Ensure that every day one lakh people get this assistance, the Chief Minister said.

The Central team continued its visit to various rain-hit areas of the city today. The team visited Tolichowki,Nagole, Bandlaguda and others and took information on the damage caused by rains and flood and the relief measures, according to a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) press release.

The team also interacted with the flood victims who explained about their plight, the release said. On Thursday, the team visited the affected parts of the state, especially the city, as the state government pegged losses to crops and roads at over Rs 8,500 crore.

The team met state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and it was given a power-point presentation and briefed on the damage that took place since last week when 70 people died. Though there were rains in the entire state, excessive damage occurred in and around Hyderabad and neighbouring districts.

Breaches to three major tanks, coupled with flooding in Musi river, inundated low-lying areas. The losses to crops and roads were estimated at Rs 8,633 crore and Rs 222 crore respectively.