Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL betting racket busted in Indore, 8 held

Special Task Force (STF) of Indore unit busted an IPL betting racket on Friday night and arrested eight people.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:38 IST
IPL betting racket busted in Indore, 8 held
Visual of accused along with STF team in Indore. Image Credit: ANI

Special Task Force (STF) of Indore unit busted an IPL betting racket on Friday night and arrested eight people. STF SP Manish Khatri said that they got the information about an IPL betting at a flat in Niranjanpur.

"Our team was gathering more information for the past 10 days. When premises were raided by our team along with SHO MA Sayyaed, 5 people were caught while they were doing the betting. The main accused is Jaywant and his brother Jayesh. Eight people have been arrested. Jaywant's wife Sonali and his brother-in-law Aman Jain were among those arrested accused," Khatri told ANI. "Rs 15.19 lakhs cash, register which has transaction details of Rs 3 crores, 40 mobiles, 2 laptops, 1 LED and one mobile junction box," he said.

The official informed that they have provided IDs to 150-200 people for betting on software. A case has been registered against the accused in this regard. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland set up "Super Saturday" decider as Six Nations returns

Ireland overwhelmed Italy 50-17 in an empty Aviva Stadium on Saturday to bring the long-delayed 2020 Six Nations championship back with a late rush of tries that set up a Super Saturday last-day shootout with title rivals France and England...

Tennis-Azarenka and Sabalenka set for all-Belarusian final in Prague

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka trounced Greeces Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the JT Banka Ostrava Open, where she will meet fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Third seed Sabalenka beat American Jennifer...

Setting example of communal harmony, both Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja in Siliguri

The Gouri Iccha Kali Mandir Durga Puja Committee of Tumbajote in Siliguri has set an example of communal harmony for the last 47 years with the participation of both the Hindu and Muslim communities in organising the event. Due to the COVID...

After viral video, two held for assaulting traffic policeman

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two people including a woman for assaulting a Mumbai Police traffic personnel on duty on Kalbadevi Road after the act was caught in a viral video. However, the woman alleged that initially, she was abu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020