Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-10-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 22:42 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Saturday resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Firing began around 6:30 pm and the Indian Army replied befittingly.

No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh reviews situation, preparedness in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Headquarters of 33 Corps at Sukna in Darjeeling and reviewed situation and preparedness in the Eastern Sector. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General M...

France recalls ambassador from Turkey

France has recalled its ambassador from Turkey on Saturday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron he needed mental treatment over his attitude towards Muslims and Islam, Macrons office said.Presid...

Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children

Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight more in a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said. Arriving on motorbike...

Egypt begins voting to elect new parliament

Polls opened in Egypt on Saturday for parliamentary elections that will stretch over several weeks and are set to be dominated by supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.A first round of voting will end on Sunday, with a second round o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020