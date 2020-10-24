Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan on Saturday resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-10-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 22:42 IST
Pakistan on Saturday resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Firing began around 6:30 pm and the Indian Army replied befittingly.
No casualties have been reported. (ANI)