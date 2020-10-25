Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lucknow banks, civic bodies to remain open today to complete targets under PM SVANidhi Scheme

The District Magistrate on Saturday directed all banks and their branches to remain open on Sunday to complete the targets under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme, in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 04:33 IST
Lucknow banks, civic bodies to remain open today to complete targets under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The District Magistrate on Saturday directed all banks and their branches to remain open on Sunday to complete the targets under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme, in Lucknow. As per the DM's order, only work related to the scheme will be done on Sunday.

"Action will be taken against those banks and civic bodies which found to be closed on this day," the order read. The Centre had on June 1, 2020 launched PM SVANidhi Scheme to facilitate collateral-free working capital loan up to Rs 10,000 of one-year tenure, to approximately, 50 lakh street vendors, to resume their businesses.

Incentives in the form of interest subsidy (at 7 per cent per annum) and cashback (up to Rs 1,200 per annum) are being provided to promote good repayment behaviour and digital transactions respectively. The interest subsidy effectively works out to 30 per cent of the entire interest burden for a loan of Rs 10,000 at 24 per cent annual interest. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition deteriorates

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Saturday deteriorated as he has stopped responding to treatments, adding to the worries of the doctors treating him at a private hospital here, an official said. Though ...

Odisha minister in a spot over 'opportunity in BJP MLA's death' remark

Senior BJD leader and Odisha minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has courted controversy by saying in a poll meeting that the people of Balasore have got an opportunity to herald development in the death of the local BJP MLA. Development of Bala...

PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today.Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat, PM Modi tweeted.Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the p...

BJP man held in Nagpur for tweets against Maha CM, Aaditya

A BJP functionary was arrested on Saturday in Nagpur for allegedly posting objectionable tweets earlier about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and cabinet colleague Aaditya Thackeray, police said. BJP IT Cell member S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020