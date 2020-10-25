Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dusshera: Ravan effigy makers unhappy with drop in sale amid COVID-19

Due to adverse economic conditions and restrictions amid COVID, the artist involved in making Ravan effigies in Chhattisgarh witnessed a drop in demand for effigies for the Dusshera festival.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 25-10-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 05:35 IST
Dusshera: Ravan effigy makers unhappy with drop in sale amid COVID-19
COVID-19 hits Ravan effigies business in Raipur. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Due to adverse economic conditions and restrictions amid COVID, the artist involved in making Ravan effigies in Chhattisgarh witnessed a drop in demand for effigies for the Dusshera festival. Artisan said they did not get as many orders as they used to receive last year. This year, they have mostly prepared 10 feet tall effigies to sell to the customers.

Speaking to ANI, an artisan said, "All the boys in this area used to gather at one place and made effigies but this year due to COVID-19 nobody came forward to help us. The business has also affected as there is a very low demand for the effigies this year." "By selling 20-feet effigy, we used to earn around Rs 10,000. This year we have made 10-feet effigies and buyers are not willing to pay more than Rs 4,000 for a piece," he added.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. This year the festival spirit has been dampened by the COVID-19 which have spread all over the world. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's condition deteriorates

The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Saturday deteriorated as he has stopped responding to treatments, adding to the worries of the doctors treating him at a private hospital here, an official said. Though ...

Odisha minister in a spot over 'opportunity in BJP MLA's death' remark

Senior BJD leader and Odisha minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has courted controversy by saying in a poll meeting that the people of Balasore have got an opportunity to herald development in the death of the local BJP MLA. Development of Bala...

PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today.Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. MannKiBaat, PM Modi tweeted.Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the p...

BJP man held in Nagpur for tweets against Maha CM, Aaditya

A BJP functionary was arrested on Saturday in Nagpur for allegedly posting objectionable tweets earlier about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and cabinet colleague Aaditya Thackeray, police said. BJP IT Cell member S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020