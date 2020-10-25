Left Menu
Development News Edition

Onion prices soar in Rajkot amid supply shortage

Onion prices continued to surge in Rajkot after crops were damaged due to rainfall in various parts of the country.

ANI | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-10-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 09:23 IST
Onion prices soar in Rajkot amid supply shortage
Onion prices have continued to rise in Rajkot, Gujarat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Onion prices continued to surge in Rajkot after crops were damaged due to rainfall in various parts of the country. Onions are currently being sold at Rs 80-100 per kg, an unlikely rate during this time of the year.

"We're badly affected by the rising prices of vegetables. Onion prices are increasing every day and it's a big burden on our pockets," a customer said. The traders have blamed natural calamities for the sudden price hike in the vegetable market.

"The price surge is unexpected at this time but several factors have contributed towards it. It is because the crops have been damaged due to rainfall and flood. I think onion prices will further increase by Rs 10-15 per kg as supply will not increase till Diwali," an onion trader told ANI. "The pandemic has caused losses to the vegetable market due to lack of customers in the 'mandi' since the past few months, stored crop in the warehouses have also gone bad," he added.

Farmers across the country are suffering severe losses due to damaged crops in the fields and warehouses. The supply chain had subsequently become expensive resulting in a frequent hike in the vegetable prices. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Cummins justifies IPL price tag, loss disappoints Warner

Pat Cummins justified his 2.1 million price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabads struggles in the Indian Premier League IPL. Cummi...

Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden

US President Donald Trump has been weak and chaotic with China on trade and could not lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish Beijing to strengthen manufacturing jobs across the co...

Lee Kun-hee, who made S.Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.The charismatic lea...

India should be bigger than China in power and scope: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati power and scope, adding the world knows that countrys expansionist designs. Bhagwat was speaking at the R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020