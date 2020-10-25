Left Menu
Second VVIP aircraft for President, PM arrives in Delhi

The second B-777 VVIP's aircraft, Air India One landed at the Delhi airport on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The second B-777 VVIP's aircraft, Air India One landed at the Delhi airport on Saturday. Air India One aircraft is exclusively for the President, Vice President and Prime Minister.

The first of the two VVIP aircraft Air India One arrived in India earlier this month. Earlier in August, contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials visited the United States to accept the delivery of the SESF or VVIP aircraft Air India One.

Air India One is equipped with an advanced and secured communication system that allows availing audio and video communication functions mid-air without any worries of hacking or being taped, sources familiar with the details told ANI earlier. The VVIP aircraft B-777 is a replacement of wide-body aircraft Boeing B-747 jumbo aircraft whose call sign is Air India One. The interior design of the aircraft is very attractive, which was modified recently by Boeing, apart from other customisations.

The new Boeing 777 aircraft for VVIPs guest is also equipped with advanced defence systems and will be operated fully by IAF pilots in due course of time. The colour of Air India Boeing 777 had been totally changed including changes to the design of the aircraft as per the recommendations and further approval by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

