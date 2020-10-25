PM Modi highlights contribution of political, spiritual leaders who strived for unity and integrity of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme on Sunday talked about the political and spiritual leaders who strived for the unity and integrity of the nation. He also urged countrymen to visit website ekbharat.gov.in. which portrays efforts made to advance the campaign of national integration. The Prime Minister talked about the lessons one should learn from the life of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

"On October 31, we will be celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel as National Unity Day. We will find very few people with all these traits together like- ideological depth, moral courage, political acumen, deep knowledge of the agricultural sector and devotion to national unity. He was managing the people's movement of Bapu fighting against the British and still maintain his sense of humour. Bapu had said that the jestful banter of Sardar Patel made him laugh so much that he would get cramps in the stomach," the Prime Minister said. "This has a lesson for us. Whatever may be the circumstance, one should keep his sense of humour alive. This not only keeps us calm but also helps solve our problems and Sardar Sahab did exactly that. He devotes his entire life towards the unity of the country. He integrated farmers' issues with the independence movement," he added.

Prime Minister further said that on October 31, "I will have the opportunity to attend many events to be held in and around the historic Statue of Unity in Kevadiya...do connect with these." Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the works of revered Adi Shankaracharya.

"Revered Adi Shankaracharya, born in Kerala established four important Mathh in four different directions of India, Badrinath in North, Puri in East, Sringeri in South and Dwaraka in the West. He also toured Srinagar, and that is why a Shankaracharya hill is there. The pilgrimage itself binds India together. The chain of Jyotirlingyas and Shakti peeth unites India in one thread," he said. Our Sikh Gurus too have enriched the spirit of unity through their lives and noble deeds, the Prime Minister said.

"The holy sites of Sikhs include 'Nanded Sahib' and 'Patna Sahib' Gurdwaras. We should visit them. In the last century, in our country, we have had luminaries such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who forged unity among us all through the medium of the Constitution," he said. Prime Minister urged countrymen to constantly try through creativity and love to bring out the beautiful colours of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat' even in the smallest of tasks.

"In this context, I urge all of you to visit the website ekbharat.gov.in. This website displays our many efforts made to advance our campaign of national integration," he said. He also paid tribute to first woman Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

"On 31st October, we lost former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. I respectfully offer tributes to her," he said. (ANI)