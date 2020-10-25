PM Modi greets people on Vijaya Dashami

PM Modi greets people on Vijaya DashamiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Sunday
"Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," he said in a tweet
The country is celebrating Vijaya Dashami amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
