Uttarakhand: Schools reopen for 10th, 12th, parents permission mandatory to attend classes

A total of 3,791 senior secondary schools will reopen in the state for 10th and 12th standard students from November 2, as per the Uttarakhand government. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents, it added. The state government has released guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19. Students will be taught in the school premises but no homework shall be given and revision work would continue through the online medium.

"The government has taken into account all aspects of COVID-19 precautions in the SOP issued for opening the school. From November 2, classes for 10th and 12th standards will start, but the students will be allowed to enter the schools only after written permission from parents," Arvind Pandey, Education Minister, said. According to the Education Minister, due to the changed circumstances amid the pandemic, the teaching format within the classrooms has also been changed in the SOP.

"Students will gradually be brought into the mainstream after classes resume. Over the next two-three weeks, online studies and other educational activities will be reviewed. Students will get used to school life again," R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary - Education Department, said.