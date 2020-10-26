Left Menu
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing in 'Vidyarambham' ceremony

Parents, with their children, gather at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram for 'Vidyarambham' ceremony that is observed on Vijay Dashmi. 'Vidyarambham' is a tradition where children are introduced to reading and writing.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:05 IST
Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Usually, parents help children to write "Hari Sri" in Malayalam by holding their fingers.

"As many as 1,500-2,000 children used to attend 'Vidyarambham' every year but we restricted it to 300 this year due to COVID-19," the president of the temple trust told ANI. All the pandemic protocols were followed in the temple while performing the rituals of 'Vidyarambh'. "We are strictly following COVID protocols. Thermal screening is being done at the entry point, we are collecting details of the devotees," temple president added.

Devotees also arrived at Panachikkadu Dakshina Mookambika Temple in Kottayam to celebrate the festival. (ANI)

