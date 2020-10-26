Goa IPB cleared 7 proposals on Monday, says CM

The Goa Investment PromotionBoard (IPB) on Monday approved seven proposals, Chief MinisterPramod Sawant said

Sawant said the board would meet once in a month tostreamline investment proposals and its rules were beingamended to bring about a single window clearance mechanism

Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane, who was present inthe IPB meeting, said the issue of synchronization between GoaIndustrial Development Corporation and IPB was discussed.