Goa IPB cleared 7 proposals on Monday, says CM

Goa IPB cleared 7 proposals on Monday, says CMPTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:31 IST
The Goa Investment PromotionBoard (IPB) on Monday approved seven proposals, Chief MinisterPramod Sawant said
Sawant said the board would meet once in a month tostreamline investment proposals and its rules were beingamended to bring about a single window clearance mechanism
Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane, who was present inthe IPB meeting, said the issue of synchronization between GoaIndustrial Development Corporation and IPB was discussed.
