R80 million paid to Sedibeng Water for continuation of projects

The Department of Water and Sanitation says an amount of R80 million has been paid to Sedibeng Water for the continuation of projects in Sedibeng District Municipality.

The department said that Sedibeng Water has made a commitment to pay all the service providers by 28 October 2020.

"Most projects will resume on 30 October 2020 and the rest on 02 November 2020. To date, with the support provided by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs including other stakeholders, the department has managed to equip and refurbish 54 boreholes to supply water in QwaQwa," the department said in a statement.

The department added that key projects that were earmarked to augment water supply in the area of QwaQwa are at different stages of completion.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu noted with concern serious challenges of water supply and projects being on hold due to non-payment of service providers.

The department explained that the payment of service providers took time for a number of issues, ranging from verification of works and other related portfolios of evidence required to process some payments.

"Such verification is important as it will assist the department not to fall foul of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) requirements," the department said.

Maluti-A-Phofung projects to resume

Meanwhile, the department has allocated R10 million to Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in the Free State, under the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), to continue with tankering of water for three months, while the department works on completing projects that will assist towards ensuring "metsi pompong" (Water from taps).

The department has further looked at the long-term solution whereby the Sterkfontein Water Treatment Works has to be upgraded to ensure the sustainability of water supply.

"A contractor has been appointed and has already commenced with work," the department said.

With the current interventions on the ground, the department reiterated its call to the communities to save water, in an effort to cap the water losses.

"The country is currently experiencing serious heatwaves which might affect water resources. Let's continue to conserve our water while the government through the department is hard at it to ensure the security of supply in the long term," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)