Empowering youth is imperative for future of nation: J-K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said empowering the youth is imperative for the future of the nation. Bringing socio-economic change through youth empowerment is a much-needed practice that requires concerted efforts on the part of all stakeholders "to reap intended benefits and achieve desired results on ground", the Sinha said. Those in the meeting discussed modalities for better implementation of the Union Territory administration's upcoming 'Youth Empowerment Programme' for youth engagement and employment.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:31 IST
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said empowering the youth is imperative for the future of the nation. "Youth empowerment is imperative for a better tomorrow. When we empower the youth, we empower the future of the nation," he said at a meeting here. Bringing socio-economic change through youth empowerment is a much-needed practice that requires concerted efforts on the part of all stakeholders "to reap intended benefits and achieve desired results on ground", the Sinha said.

Those in the meeting discussed modalities for better implementation of the Union Territory administration's upcoming 'Youth Empowerment Programme' for youth engagement and employment. The lieutenant governor observed that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are inherently talented. "The intended programme will prove to be an institutional mechanism for providing the necessary hand-holding and support to the youth to facilitate and nurture their capabilities," he said.

He asked officers concerned to adopt global practices for youth engagement. "Build an atmosphere of trust and positivity amongst the youth in the region. Identify gaps and be sensitive towards the problems and needs of the youth and resolve the same through various technological and knowledge-based interventions," Sinha said. The lieutenant governor suggested incorporating the establishment of youth centres in every district. He laid stress on creating opportunities for youth through skill development, education, sports, employment, tourism, agriculture and allied sectors.

"Youth engagement is about empowering young people and it is important to pave a solid foundation for the development and growth of our younger generation," Sinha said. "The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is predominantly young in terms of its population with almost 65 per cent of the population under the age of 35 years. The government is aiming to operate youth engagement programmes in the field of sports, livelihood generation, recreation, education, counselling to effectively support and encourage young individuals to shape their future as per their aspirations," he added.

