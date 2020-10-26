Farmer in Punjab's Jalandhar dies by suicide due to outstanding loans

A farmer hailing from Mosahib village of Jalandhar district allegedly died by suicide due to outstanding loans of around Rs 18 lakh. According to the police, Trilochan Singh committed suicide last night (Sunday) because of heavy loans under his name, which his lenders have waived off now.

"Debt-ridden farmer Trilochan Singh committed suicide last night. He had almost Rs 17-Rs18 lakh in outstanding loans, which his lenders have waived off now," a Punjab police personnel said. More information is awaited. (ANI)

