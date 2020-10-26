Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN’s mission ‘more important than ever’, Secretary-General says at UN Day ceremony

Seventy-five years after world leaders united to promote global peace and progress through cooperation, representatives from the international community stood in the UN General Assembly Hall on Monday to reaffirm their commitment to this promise.

UN News | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:00 IST
UN’s mission ‘more important than ever’, Secretary-General says at UN Day ceremony
Addressing ambassadors from the rostrum, Secretary-General António Guterres underlined the enduring power of that founding document and the importance of multilateralism. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_PGA)

The moment of silence was held during the official ceremony to commemorate UN Day, observed annually on 24 October, marking the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter.

The 'epicentre' of global unity

Addressing ambassadors from the rostrum, Secretary-General António Guterres underlined the enduring power of that founding document and the importance of multilateralism.

"At its birth, the United Nations was a symbol of global unity. Today it is the epicentre," he said. "Our mission is more important than ever."

The UN chief emphasized that it is only through working together that the world can fulfil ambitions such as preventing conflict, promoting sustainable development, upholding human rights and protecting the planet.

"International cooperation is the only way to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate emergency, rising inequality and the spreading of hatred," he said.

In line with the times, the event was held under COVID-19 prevention measures, with participants wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

Celebrating UN staff worldwide

For the President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, UN Day is an opportunity to recognize the value of the United Nations and its people.

"From refugee camps to peacekeeping operations, I have personally witnessed their enthusiasm and achievements under very difficult conditions", he said.

"They are, quite literally, putting food in people's hands; training healthcare workers to battle COVID-19; providing school supplies to children in need; measuring the rise in sea-level; and helping to maintain peace in conflict zones."

Voices from the field

Moise Ballo, who has spent more than 15 years with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Central Africa, was among four staff members who shared their perspectives from the field, and what has kept them motivated in the face of immense human suffering.

Earlier this month, WFP was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its life-saving assistance to millions worldwide. Mr Ballo described the win as a "shared honour", underscoring the support of local partners on the ground.

"But beyond the excitement about the recognition, we think that this is a strong message", he said. "There cannot be peace without fighting hunger, ending hunger. And we cannot end hunger when there is conflict."

Following the September 11 attacks nearly two decades ago, Edem Wosornu left a law career in London to join the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA. She has served in hotspots such as Darfur, in Sudan, and Maiduguri, Nigeria.

"What keeps me going, and what has kept me going in all those years, is because people persevere", she told the gathering.

"The dignity of human beings is fantastic to see in the face of conflict, in the face of a natural disaster, in the face of war... And for me, I have to say, that has touched me all these years. You forget the difficult circumstances you're working in. You just are there to help people."

A long way left to go

Ms Wosornu's experience reflected comments made in the address by the current President of the UN Security Council. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia highlighted the singularity of the UN and its efforts to bring about a better world for all, though acknowledging much work lies ahead.

"It is evident that we still have a long distance to travel before the vision of the UN Charter becomes reality", he remarked. "Together, we must work to end the senseless conflicts and violence that disrupt development, displace millions and destroy thousands of lives."

Mr Nebenzia called for action to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which provides a blueprint for a more equitable world for all people and the planet.

Heads of State and Government agreed on the Agenda, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), when they met at the UN five years ago.

Solidarity, cooperation and sustainable development

With COVID-19 representing the greatest challenge to countries since the UN's establishment in 1945, response and recovery efforts must be guided by Agenda 2030 and based on global solidarity and cooperation.

That was the message delivered by the vice president of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Ambassador Collen Vixen Kelapile of Botswana.

Speaking on behalf of the Council's President, he stressed that the UN must be adequately equipped if the world is to indeed deliver on the promise to leave no one behind.

"A UN fit for the purpose that we agreed to in 2015 should not be starved of the resources and capacities it requires to fulfil its mandate across the three pillars of peace, development and human rights", he stated.

Mr Kelapile appealed for countries to recommit to international solidarity and cooperation in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts in a way that supports sustainable development.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No onion auctions in Nashik district APMCs

There were no onion auctions in Agriculture Produce Market Committees APMCs across Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday as traders registered their protest against the stock limit on the commodity imposed by the Centre. The Lasalgaon AP...

BJP issues vision document for MC polls in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan BJP on Sunday issued a vision document for the municipal corporation polls, promising smart traffic management and relief in urban development tax.The elections to six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be...

Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 bln IPO

Ant Group Co Ltd is poised to raise up to 34.4 billion in the worlds largest stock market debut as investors rush to buy into the fast-growing Chinese fintech giant despite risks of greater scrutiny at home and abroad. The dual listing, a f...

Spain's COVID-19 state of emergency faces backlash

The Spanish government faced a backlash on Monday over its plans to put the country, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots, under a state of emergency for six months. Opposition parties said that was too long, epidemiologists said the move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020