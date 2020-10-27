Left Menu
Woman shot dead in Haryana's Ballabgarh, accused arrested

A woman was allegedly shot dead by a man in Ballabgarh on Monday when the victim went to college to appear for her examination.

ANI | Ballabgarh (Haryana) | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:44 IST
Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabgarh speaking to reporters. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A woman was allegedly shot dead by a man in Ballabgarh on Monday when the victim went to college to appear for her examination. The accused has been arrested.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," says the victim's father. "My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added.

"Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused, Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her," said Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabgarh He added that the girl had gone to college for an exam when the incident happened and the girl was shot by the accused.

The victim was a student of B Com final year. (ANI)

