Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 5,200 kgs of rotten rice meant for tribals seized

The tribal welfare department's assistant project officer PP Solaskar said the raid was conducted in Wakdi village and the rice, meant for Katkari families, was worm- infested. A probe has found the rice had been rejected by the department but some people had re-polished the stock to distribute it again unscrupulously.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:42 IST
Maha: 5,200 kgs of rotten rice meant for tribals seized
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Officials from the Maharashtra revenue and tribal welfare departments on Tuesday seized 5,200 kilograms of rotten rice meant for distribution to tribal households in Panvel taluka in neighbouring Raigad district. The tribal welfare department's assistant project officer PP Solaskar said the raid was conducted in Wakdi village and the rice, meant for Katkari families, was worm- infested.

A probe has found the rice had been rejected by the department but some people had re-polished the stock to distribute it again unscrupulously. Wadki village talathi Anita Gurav was part of the raid and carried out its panchnama, Solaskar added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav govt not serious on Maratha quota issue: Maha BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray government was not serious about the Maratha reservation issue. He was speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, some 230 kilometres from here.The SC had last month staye...

'Very Nice!' - Kazakhstan taps new Borat movie to woo tourists

Ridiculed once again in a film featuring fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, the ex-Soviet state of Kazakhstan has embraced the joke this time round and adopted Borats catch phrase to try to attract tourists.Borat Subsequent Moviefi...

KZN MEC hands over R50m worth of machinery and tools to 12 entrepreneurs

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has handed over more than R50 million worth of equipment and machinery to 12 emerging entrepreneurs in uMgungundlovu District.Goods handed over inc...

Secy of State Pompeo, Defence Secy Esper call on PM Modi, covey US interest in strengthening ties

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and conveyed the American governments continued interest in building stronger relations with India as well as discussed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020