Maha: 5,200 kgs of rotten rice meant for tribals seized

Officials from the Maharashtra revenue and tribal welfare departments on Tuesday seized 5,200 kilograms of rotten rice meant for distribution to tribal households in Panvel taluka in neighbouring Raigad district. The tribal welfare department's assistant project officer PP Solaskar said the raid was conducted in Wakdi village and the rice, meant for Katkari families, was worm- infested.

A probe has found the rice had been rejected by the department but some people had re-polished the stock to distribute it again unscrupulously. Wadki village talathi Anita Gurav was part of the raid and carried out its panchnama, Solaskar added.