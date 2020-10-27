Left Menu
MHA extends guidelines for re-opening, till November 30

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an order extending the guidelines for 're-opening' the country, issued last month, till November 30.

27-10-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an order extending the guidelines for 're-opening' the country, issued last month, till November 30. The MHA extended the earlier guidelines keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus phase.

"There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements," the guidelines read. However, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till November 30, 2020.

Further, the states and union territory governments cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without consulting the Centre. As per the guidelines, National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, so as to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Furthermore, states and UTs have been allowed to take the call on reopening of metro rails, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and hospitality services, religious places, yoga and training institutes, gymnasiums, cinemas, and entertainment park, etc. As of Tuesday, with 36,469 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,46,429, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 488 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,19,502, as per the Ministry. The total active coronavirus cases are at 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

