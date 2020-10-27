Unmarried pregnant teen kills self after boyfriend ditches her

An unmarried teen girl allegedlycommitted suicide in Wathoda area of Nagpur after she gotpregnant and her lover went back on his promise of marriage,police said on Tuesday

She was in a relationship with a local youth whoexploited her sexually, but refused to marry her oracknowledge he was the father of the unborn child, an officialsaid

"The teen hanged herself on Monday evening," said theWathoda police station official.