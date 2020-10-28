Left Menu
Two JeM terrorists neutralised in J-K's Budgam

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, sources said.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:30 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, sources said. The encounter started in Mouchwa area of Budgam between the security forces and terrorists on Tuesday.

A top police officer said that two terrorists' bodies are visible and expressed possibility that there could be one more as searches are still underway. During the operation, when a joint team of Srinagar Police, Budgam Police and Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles were approaching towards, terrorists fired upon them triggering off a gunfight.

This is the second encounter of this week, earlier, a terrorist was neutralised on Tuesday, while another surrendered in South Kashmir's Tral. (ANI)

