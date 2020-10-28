Left Menu
Two station commanders to appear in court for fraud

The Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit, assisted by the National Anti-Corruption Unit, arrested the Brigadiers during an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday.

28-10-2020
According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, this brings the total number of people arrested in connection with these cases to 28 this year. Image Credit: ANI

Two station commanders are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court today for their alleged involvement in fraud, defeating the administration of justice, and contravention of the Firearms Control Act in multiple case dockets in Gauteng.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, this brings the total number of people arrested in connection with these cases to 28 this year.

Of the 28 suspects, 17 are police officers (with two being retired), while 11 are civilians, Naidoo explained.

"The investigations started three years ago when it emerged that during November 2017, security companies were involved in crimes of extortion in the Western Cape province relating to firearm applications in Gauteng.

"In January 2018, it was found that several other people, family, and friends in Cape Town obtained their competency and licenses to possess firearms, as well as temporary authorization to possess firearms, in an allegedly fraudulent manner," Naidoo said.

The investigations revealed that the applicants all made applications in Gauteng, particularly at Edenvale, Norwood, and Kempton Park police stations.

"Information was received that the applicants would go to a gun shop in Kempton Park, where they would do a proficiency test to make an application for competency to possess a firearm and ammunition," said Naidoo.

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole, has applauded the perseverance of the team in this investigation.

"We are systematically identifying and rooting out corruption and corrupt members from the SAPS," Sitole reiterated.

While he is hopeful that criminality within the South African Police Service (SAPS) will be eradicated speedily, Sitole acknowledged that investigation processes usually take time to be executed efficiently.

"The most effective way of dealing with corruption is to prevent it and to do this, I am again urging both members of the SAPS as well as the community at large to refrain from engaging in such activities because you will be caught," Sitole said.

He appealed to anyone, who may have any information on the crime, to contact SAPS on the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

Information can be sent via the MySAPSApp, an app that can be downloaded from the Play Store or any Android handset.

"All information will be treated with the strictest confidence and informers may remain anonymous," said Sitole.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

