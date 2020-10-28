Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea's Moon targets carbon neutrality by 2050

"Together with the international community, we will actively respond to climate change and target carbon neutrality by 2050," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a speech in parliament. He pledged to spend 8 trillion won ($7.10 billion) on an earlier announced "Green New Deal" aimed at creating jobs and helping the economy recover from the coronavirus fallout by replacing coal dependence with renewables.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-10-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 15:48 IST
South Korea's Moon targets carbon neutrality by 2050
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, one of the world's most fossil-fuel reliant economies, said on Wednesday the country will go carbon neutral by 2050.

The announcement comes after Japan earlier this week said will cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 and become a carbon-neutral society, a major shift in position on climate change. "Together with the international community, we will actively respond to climate change and target carbon neutrality by 2050," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a speech in parliament.

He pledged to spend 8 trillion won ($7.10 billion) on an earlier announced "Green New Deal" aimed at creating jobs and helping the economy recover from the coronavirus fallout by replacing coal dependence with renewables. The plan also includes remodeling public buildings, creating urban forests, recycling, establishing a foundation for new and renewable energy, and creating low-carbon energy industrial complexes to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

South Korea aims to have 1.13 million electric vehicles (EVs) and 200,000 hydrogen cars on the roads by 2025, up from 91,000 and 5,000 each by the end of 2019, Moon had said, while the government would add more charging stations for the vehicles. The United Nations and the environmental groups welcomed South Korea's commitment to net-zero emissions.

"This is a very positive step in the right direction after Korea's exemplary Green New Deal which was announced in July," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "We expect that this important pledge leads the Korean industry to swiftly shift from fossil fuels to a 100% renewable-based system," Jude Lee, Program Director of Greenpeace East Asia said in a statement.

First proposed by Moon's ruling party ahead of the parliamentary election in April, the plan set ambitious goals of net-zero emissions by 2050, an end to funding of overseas coal plants, and introduction of a carbon tax. Coal makes up 40% of South Korea's electricity mix and renewable power less than 6%, making carbon dioxide emissions per capita are among the highest in the region.

In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to make his country carbon neutral by 2060. ($1 = 1,127.2200 won)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

"Flat and fierce": Israeli breast cancer survivor celebrates scars topless

Shirtless beneath a pink blazer, Eylon Nuphar stands scarred and proud as she poses for the cover of an Israeli womens magazine one month after undergoing a double mastectomy.Nuphar, 49, an Israeli performing artist, chose not to have her b...

South Korea's Moon targets carbon neutrality by 2050

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, one of the worlds most fossil-fuel reliant economies, said on Wednesday the country will go carbon neutral by 2050.The announcement comes after Japan earlier this week said will cut greenhouse gases to ...

Bangladesh team gets ready to welcome Shakib as his ban ends on Thursday

Bangladeshs cricket establishment is waiting eagerly to welcome Shakib Al Hasan with open arms as he completes his one-year anti-corruption rule violation ban on Thursday. Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with a one-year suspended sentence...

Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday as part of a tour of Asia, the Vietnamese government said.The visit was announced in a short statement on the governments news website and will mark the 25th anni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020