Dharma Productions will get notice for fine for littering in Goa Village, says state Minister Michael Lobo

Goa Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that Dharma Productions will get a notice for a fine from the Goa Waste Management office after reports claimed the production crew has allegedly littered a Goan beach village last week during their shoot.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:28 IST
Goa Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo speaking to ANI on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Goa Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that Dharma Productions will get a notice for a fine from the Goa Waste Management office after reports claimed the production crew has allegedly littered a Goan beach village last week during their shoot. Speaking to ANI, Lobo said, "Dharma Productions will get a notice for a fine from the Goa Waste Management office. Goa is a beautiful state and people come here for shooting films. Everyone is welcome to come and shoot but take your trash away and don't leave it here.

"They have still not apologized yet," he added. "Whatever fine they have to pay, directions will be issued by our office. Minimum or maximum fine we will put," he said.

"In some media, it got published that in the village where we were shooting we left garbage. This is not correct, someone wants to defame us. Our priority is to keep the place of shooting clean," Goa-based line producer Dilip Borkar, who had been hired by the Karan Johar production firm told ANI. Borkar said, "On a Sunday the garbage was not picked so in the meantime someone clicked the photo and made it viral. We then immediately remove the garbage. Some people went to a dumping ground and clicked photos from there and said that those shooting have left this garbage. For what reason they did that we do not know."

"Dharma Productions has got nothing to do with it. I am their representative here so the responsibility is on me that how things are to be done here. I will speak to my lawyers regarding this and take legal action," he added. This comes a day after Kangana Rananut on Tuesday uploaded photos of the littered garbage bags.

"Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help Folded hands," Ranaut said in her tweet. (ANI)

