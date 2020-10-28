Left Menu
Development News Edition

Working Journalists of India, BMS hold demonstration over demands, seek withdrawal of case against Republic TV journalists

The Delhi Unit of Working Journalists of India led a demonstration under the banner of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh outside the Labour Ministry here over their demands including withdrawal of cases against Republic TV journalists by Mumbai Police and other "fake" cases against journalists in the country registered during COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:04 IST
Working Journalists of India, BMS hold demonstration over demands, seek withdrawal of case against Republic TV journalists
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Unit of Working Journalists of India led a demonstration under the banner of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh outside the Labour Ministry here over their demands including withdrawal of cases against Republic TV journalists by Mumbai Police and other "fake" cases against journalists in the country registered during COVID-19. They also demanded setting up of a Media Commission, "reinstatement of Wage Board" for journalists in the labour codes, forming Media Council in place of Press Council, system of permanent jobs in the media, easy laws for the registration of digital media and giving recognition to e-papers.

"The cases filed by Mumbai Police against Republic TV journalists and fake cases filed against journalists during the pandemic should be taken back," a BMS release said. The release said that Working Journalists of India held demonstration along with dozens of organisations affiliated to BMS. BMS organising secretary B Surendran and several other office-bearers took part in the demonstration.

The protestors said that if cases against journalists were not taken back, media personnel all over the country will be forced to take to the streets. They also demanded stopping foreign investment in the media. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

German federal, state govts agree new lockdown steps from Nov. 2

Germanys federal and state governments have agreed to introduce new lockdown measures starting from Nov. 2 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.These are tough measures, Merkel told reporters, ad...

FBI warning played a role in Facebook downplaying NY Post report, Zuckerberg says

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that a warning from the FBI on hack-and-leak operations before the Nov. 3 presidential election played a role in its decision to limit the reach of stories from the New York Pos...

India condemns personal attacks on President Macron, French teacher's killing

Amid intense backlash for alleged Islamophobia from countries like Turkey and Pakistan, India on Wednesday condemned the gruesome killing of a French teacher and personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron. We str...

Ignored Surya makes statement, MI put one foot in play-offs

Suryakumar Yadav made a statement with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 as Mumbai Indians put one foot in the play-offs following their five-wicket victory over Royals Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Wednesday. Not considered for the to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020