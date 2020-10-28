Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calmer California winds help firefighters beat back 2 blazes

Calmer weather on Wednesday allowed firefighters to beat back twin blazes that drove nearly 100,000 Southern California residents from their homes amid fierce winds and extremely dry conditions.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:02 IST
Calmer California winds help firefighters beat back 2 blazes

Calmer weather on Wednesday allowed firefighters to beat back twin blazes that drove nearly 100,000 Southern California residents from their homes amid fierce winds and extremely dry conditions. Authorities lifted some evacuation orders Tuesday as winds began subsiding and containment was increased for the massive wildfires in brushy hills above cities in Orange County. More residents were expected to receive permission to return to their homes on Wednesday.

“With favourable weather, fire crews will find opportunities to establish more control lines,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in a statement. The Silverado Fire broke out in gusty weather around dawn Monday near Irvine, a city of 280,000 about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

That blaze and the Blue Ridge Fire just to the north, which broke out several hours later near the city of Yorba Linda, sent tens of thousands of residents fleeing densely populated neighbourhoods. At least 10 homes were damaged by flames. Scientists have said climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable.

October and November are traditionally the worst months for fires, but already this year 8,600 wildfires in the state have scorched a record 6,400 square miles (16,600 square kilometers) and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other buildings. There have been 31 deaths. Two firefighters who battled the Silverado Fire remained hospitalised in critical condition Tuesday after suffering second- and third-degree burns over large portions of their bodies, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessey said.

Three other firefighters suffered less serious injuries battling the blazes. At one point, the winds were so fierce that gusts blew over tractor-trailers and grounded firefighting aircraft.

They subsided Tuesday night and calmer winds were predicted for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said. But continued warm and dry weather that make for potentially dangerous wildfire conditions were forecast into November, with no rain.

The Southern California Edison utility reported to state officials that it was investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the Silverado Fire. According to Edison's report to utility regulators, a “lashing wire” that ties a telecommunications line to a supporting cable may have come into contact with a separate 12,000-volt conductor line above it.

Facing extreme wildfire conditions this week that included hurricane-level winds, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in Northern California preventatively cut power to nearly 1 million people. Meanwhile Edison initially pulled the plug on just 30 customers to prevent power lines and other electrical equipment from sparking blazes. PG&E avoided major wildfires during its outage.

Edison defended its decision not to institute a blackout. Spokesman Chris Abel said wind speeds in the mountains above the city of Irvine on Monday morning did not initially reach the threshold to cut power, though they did later in the morning and some electric circuits were cut. “It's not something that we take lightly,” Abel said of the decision to shut off electricity. “We know that not having power is a tremendous burden on our customers.” As of Tuesday night, only about 2,000 of Edison's 5 million customers were without power, according to an outage website.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata to hold virtual meeting to review COVID-19 situation

To take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state post Durga Puja festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a virtual administrative review meeting with ministers and senior officials on November 5, official ...

ED arrests Kerala CM's former secy; Union minister Muraleedharan says 'it proves CM's involvement'

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday recorded the arrest of former principal secretary of Kerala chief minister M Sivasankar in a money laundering case in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case. Earlier this morning the ED to...

German federal, state govts agree new lockdown steps from Nov. 2

Germanys federal and state governments have agreed to introduce new lockdown measures starting from Nov. 2 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.These are tough measures, Merkel told reporters, ad...

FBI warning played a role in Facebook downplaying NY Post report, Zuckerberg says

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that a warning from the FBI on hack-and-leak operations before the Nov. 3 presidential election played a role in its decision to limit the reach of stories from the New York Pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020