Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA raids several locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and in one Bengaluru location

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and in one location in Bengaluru in connection with a case pertaining to certain so-called NGOs and Trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:15 IST
NIA raids several locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and in one Bengaluru location
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and in one location in Bengaluru in connection with a case pertaining to certain so-called NGOs and Trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a statement, the NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir), and one location in Bangalore in connection with a case pertaining to certain so-called NGOs and Trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

This case was registered by NIA on 8/10/2020 under sections 120B, 124 A IPC and sections 17, 18, 22A, 22C, 38, 39 and 40 UA(P)A, 1967 on receipt of credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions etc. and are then utilizing these funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K, the statement read. Those whose premises have been searched include residence and office of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates viz. Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate viz. Swati Sheshadri; Ms. Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons ( APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust, the statement read.

Several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized. Further investigation in the case is continued, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 wickets in IPL

Mumbai Indians pacer Jaspreet Bumrah became the 16th cricketer to scalp 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL on Wednesday. The speedster achieved the feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bumrah p...

Over 60 pc schoolchildren have access to smartphones, three-fourth receive family support: Report

Almost three quarter of all children receive some form of learning support from family members while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Annual Status of Education Report ASER, 2020, launched on Wednesday. The ...

Hospitals in Wisconsin, Texas under strain as COVID-19 cases surge

UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin has been rushing to convert available space into units for COVID-19 patients, as the states medical facilities struggle to keep pace with a surge in new infections.As part of the effort, t...

Mamata to hold virtual meeting to review COVID-19 situation

To take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state post Durga Puja festival, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a virtual administrative review meeting with ministers and senior officials on November 5, official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020