Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: NGO constructs pukka house for daily wager after floods

After incessant rains poured over Telangana causing widespread inundation, an NGO stepped in to provide a pukka house to the family of a daily wager who suffered damages due to the flood.

ANI | Medak (Telangana) | Updated: 29-10-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 09:27 IST
Telangana: NGO constructs pukka house for daily wager after floods
Pyaram Chandrayya with his wife Lakshmi, his daughter and aghu Arikapudi, President of Winners Foundation. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After incessant rains poured over Telangana causing widespread inundation, an NGO stepped in to provide a pukka house to the family of a daily wager who suffered damages due to the flood. Pyaram Chandrayya, the daily wager from Chandrapur in the Medak district, said that his house collapsed due to a particularly heavy downpour on August 16, forcing his family to take shelter under a tree for the next four days.

"I had used up all of my meagre savings to construct a semi-pucca house for my family. We sold my wife's anklets to put up an aluminium roof instead of a thatched one. After about four months of its construction, it collapsed due to the heavy rains on August 16. The wall and the roof fell on us. We somehow managed to get out of the debris but my daughter fell into an unconscious state and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we were not offered any shelter by the locals. We were forced to spend four days under a tree for shelter," Chandrayya told ANI. Pyaram Prameela, daughter of Chandrayya and Lakshmi said, "All the efforts of my parents have gone in vain. On 16th August, it rained heavily and by then I was already suffering from fever. All of a sudden the roof fell on us and immediately lost my consciousness. After about 4 days, I found myself in a relative's house. When asked about what happened, my mother then told me that the house had collapsed and that we are homeless now."

After receiving information about the family, the Bharat Dynamics Limited's (BDL) Winners Foundation contacted the family with clothes and basic groceries sufficient for a month. Within two days, the foundation had assured them a pucca house. "On August 16, we received a message that two houses in the Chandrapur rural areas had collapsed due to heavy rains. We went to the location with some basic groceries sufficient for about a month and some clothes. The family had been staying under a tree and were not offered shelter by locals due to fear of COVID-19," said Raghu Arikapudi, President of Winners Foundation.

"Our foundation came forward to construct a pucca house for the family. With the help of locals and a total expenditure of Rs 4 lakhs, the house was handed over to the family within a month," Arikapudi added. "We are really thankful to the Winners Foundation and everyone who supported us during our difficult times and has given us a house to live in," said Pyaram Chandrayya. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida man charged with changing governor's voting address

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis couldnt initially cast his ballot this week because someone illegally changed his address online, a complication that resulted in a suspects arrest on felony charges and raised questions about the security of t...

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases lead to shutdowns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 943 points Wednesday as surging coronavirus cases forced more shutdown measures in Europe and raised fears of more restrictions in the U.S. The SP 500 slid 3.5, its third straight loss and its biggest d...

Barcelona defeat Ronaldo-less Juventus in Champions League

Barcelona defeated Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus 2-0 in the Champions League here on Thursday. Both teams had won in their opening group stage matches and were looking to go on top in Group G by securing a win in this fixture.Ousmane Demb...

Pidilite to acquire Huntsman Group's Indian subsidiary for Rs 2,100 cr

Pidilite Industries, the manufacturers of the popular Fevicol brand of adhesives, on Thursday agreed to acquire the US-based Huntsman Groups Indian subsidiary for Rs 2,100 crore. Huntsman operates a 100 per cent subsidiary in the country --...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020