NIA continues raids on NGOs in Srinagar and Delhi

Continuing with its searches in connection with a case pertaining to "raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities" by "certain so-called NGOs and Trusts", and using them for "carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir", the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided nine locations of six NGOs and trusts in Srinagar and Delhi.

They are Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement, J-K Voice of Victims.

Similar searches were conducted on Wednesday at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and in one location in Bengaluru. (ANI)