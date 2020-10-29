Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 testing strategy changed in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the government has changed testing strategy for COVID-19, now the family members and close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are also being tested, hence, the national capital is witnessing a rise in the number of cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:03 IST
COVID-19 testing strategy changed in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the government has changed testing strategy for COVID-19, now the family members and close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are also being tested, hence, the national capital is witnessing a rise in the number of cases. "Delhi reported 5,673 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths yesterday. We have over 10,000 beds vacant with us and over 5,000 beds are occupied. Ahead of the festive and winter season, we have changed our strategy, we are testing family members and close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. Hence, the number of cases is increasing," said Jain.

"Contact tracing and testing processes have now become stronger. Now we are specifically testing people aggressively. Our aim is to detect each and every case here. We will soon see the results," he added. On being asked if Delhi is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19, Jain said that we should wait at least for a week to analyse the trend in the national capital.

"It will be too soon to say that the third wave has arrived but there might be a possibility," he added. Delhi currently has 29,378 COVID-19 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: India's gold demand falls by 30 per cent in Q3

Indias demand for gold for third quarter July-September, 2020 has fallen by 30 per cent at 86.6 tonnes as compared to overall Q3 demand for 2019 at 123.9 tonnes, the World Gold Council WGC said here on Thursday. According to the WGC report,...

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society.

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society....

Raj Thackeray meets Maha governor over inflated power bills

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here, seeking the latters intervention on the issue of inflated power bills received by people. According to a Raj Bhavan statement, Thackeray ...

Former Unnao MP Annu Tandon resigns from Congress

In a setback to the Congress, senior leader and former MP from Unnao, Annu Tandon on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party citing misalignment with the state-level leadership. In a statement released to the media, Tand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020