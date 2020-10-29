Left Menu
Development News Edition

Income Tax Depart carries out searches at 22 premises in Tamil Nadu

The search was carried out on the basis of information that fees collected from students were not fully accounted for in the regular books of accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:09 IST
Income Tax Depart carries out searches at 22 premises in Tamil Nadu
During the searches in the case of the civil contractors from Namakkal, inflation of expenditure by booking bogus expenses under labour charges, material purchase, etc. has been found. Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax Department has carried out searches on 28.10.2020 at 22 premises in Coimbatore, Erode, Chennai and Namakkal on a group engaged in the running of Educational Institutions and their associates, including a civil contractor. The search was carried out on the basis of information that fees collected from students were not fully accounted for in the regular books of accounts.

Evidence found during the search revealed that the allegations regarding suppression of fees received are true and the unaccounted receipts are siphoned off to the personal accounts of the trustees, which in turn are invested in real estate through a company. The other shareholders of the company, viz., an architect from Tirupur and a textile businessman were also covered. Electronic devices seized during the course of search are being examined.

During the searches in the case of the civil contractors from Namakkal, inflation of expenditure by booking bogus expenses under labour charges, material purchase, etc. has been found.

The search has led to the identification of unaccounted investments and on-money payments to the extent of around Rs.150 crore. Cash amounting to Rs. 5crore has been seized. Some lockers are yet to be operated. Search is still continuing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Get Data Center Ready in 2020 with iRack - A Self-Powered and Compact Solution for Office Spaces

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The paradigm shift in business operations and norms of the new normal demands effective space management and reduced operating costs. Ease of use, customized solutions, and speed of executi...

EU urged to demand tougher Thai labour safeguards before trade talks

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Oct 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The European Union should ensure that Thailand tightens its labour laws as a condition for resuming trade talks, rights groups and big companies said, accusing the country...

Child labourers rescued from Malpe

In a joint operation, 17 girls aged around 13 to 18 years, engaged to pick fish at the Malpe port here, were rescued by women and child development department and Udupi district child protection unit on Thursday,officials said. The rescue o...

Report slams UK's Labour Party for tolerating anti-Semitism

Officials in Britains opposition Labour Party failed to stamp out anti-Semitism and committed unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination against members of the Jewish community, the UK equalities watchdog said Thursday. The Equality and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020