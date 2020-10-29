Left Menu
Cabinet approves signing MoC between India and Japan on cooperation in ICTs

The MoC will contribute in strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of communications and will serve as a strategic initiative for India as Japan is an important partner with “Special Strategic and Global Partnership” status.

Updated: 29-10-2020 16:57 IST
The MoC aims to promote human capacity building in the field of ICTs and further development of the startup ecosystem which will contribute to realizing the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan on bilateral cooperation in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

The MoC will help in cooperation between two countries in various fields like 5G network, telecom security, Submarine cable, standard certification of communication equipment, utilization of latest Wireless Technologies and ICTs, ICTs capacity building, Public Protection and Disaster Relief, Artificial Intelligence (AI) / BlockChain, Spectrum Chain, Spectrum Management, Cooperation on Multilateral platforms etc.

The MoC will further enhance opportunities for India to get into the global standardization process. Cooperation in ICTs technologies will help in strengthening ICTs infrastructure in the country. Cooperation in the development of future submarine cable networks and technologies will help in boosting connectivity of mainland India to remote areas. The MoC aims to promote human capacity building in the field of ICTs and further development of the startup ecosystem which will contribute to realizing the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(With Inputs from PIB)

