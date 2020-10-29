Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $18.28m grant to enhance agricultural productivity in Afghanistan

The additional financing for the Panj–Amu River Basin Sector Project will improve access to water and enhance the resilience of watersheds to disaster and climate risks by expanding project activities in the provinces of Badakhshan, Kunduz, and Takhar.

ADB | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:56 IST
ADB approves $18.28m grant to enhance agricultural productivity in Afghanistan
“Agriculture remains a major engine of growth for Afghanistan and plays an important role in improving the lives of the Afghan people,” said ADB Senior Project Officer Mohammad Hanif Ayubi. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an $18.28 million grant as additional financing for a project that aims to enhance agricultural productivity in northeast Afghanistan.

The additional financing for the Panj–Amu River Basin Sector Project will improve access to water and enhance the resilience of watersheds to disaster and climate risks by expanding project activities in the provinces of Badakhshan, Kunduz, and Takhar. It will also help improve water access and management in six additional provinces: Samangan, Baghlan, Bamyan, Panjshir, Parwan, and Wardak.

The additional financing will support the expansion of forestry and rangeland protection from 10,000 hectares to 27,760 hectares; installation of physical infrastructure and revegetation and reforestation; improvements in water availability to rural households for irrigation and other uses; and preparation of watershed resource management plans.

"Agriculture remains a major engine of growth for Afghanistan and plays an important role in improving the lives of the Afghan people," said ADB Senior Project Officer Mohammad Hanif Ayubi. "This additional financing will help Afghanistan in its recovery from COVID-19 by improving water availability for irrigated agriculture and creating more employment opportunities for rural communities."

The Panj–Amu River Basin is a major production centre for wheat, rice, vegetables, and fruit. Increasing agricultural productivity in the area is expected to help address food insecurity and increase per capita incomes in rural communities.

ADB approved the Panj–Amu River Basin Sector Project in October 2016 with the provision of a $26 million grant and the administration of a $50 million grant from the European Union. The project is helping to rehabilitate and upgrade irrigation infrastructure, including main, secondary, and tertiary canals. It promotes watershed management to protect irrigation schemes from floods and improve water distribution to downstream users, particularly during dry seasons. It also addresses key climate change adaptation needs under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The project provides capacity building support for water users, irrigation associations, and relevant government agencies to operate and maintain irrigation infrastructure. It helps to improve farmers' knowledge and skills through hands-on training using demonstration plots and community-based natural resource management publications.

ADB has committed more than $879 million in grants (including ADB-administered cofinancing) in the agriculture, natural resources, and rural development sectors in Afghanistan since 2002. This has supported more than 16 key irrigation and agricultural infrastructure projects to increase farming productivity, improve food security, promote agribusiness, and enhance water management. About 350,000 hectares of irrigated land have been rehabilitated and upgraded, while work continues on another 300,000 hectares. The completed projects have generated around 2 million short- and long-term jobs and benefited more than 9 million people.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Whole world knows Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism: India

The whole world knows about Pakistans role in supporting terrorism and no amount of denial can hide this truth, India said on Thursday in sharp reaction to Islamabads objection to references to it and cross-border terrorism in the Indo-US j...

Govt bans export of onion seeds

The government on Thursday banned exports of onion seeds with immediate effect amidst rising prices of the bulb in the domestic markets. Earlier, the export of onion seeds was in the restricted category, which means an exporter was required...

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to Rs 7,218 cr

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,218.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a loss of Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previou...

South Africa's wage freeze plan hinged on "difficult" negotiations, says Fitch

South Africas plan to freeze public sector wages, announced by the finance minister in a budget speech, will face opposition from labour unions, ratings firm Fitch said on Thursday.The success of the plan will depend crucially on difficult ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020