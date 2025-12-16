Afghanistan's Escalating Hunger Crisis: A Nation on the Brink

Afghanistan is on the brink of a severe hunger crisis, with more than 17 million individuals at risk during the upcoming winter months, according to international hunger authorities and the UN food aid agency.

This marks an increase of approximately 3 million people compared to last year, driven by economic struggles and reduced international assistance. The influx of returning refugees from Iran and Pakistan is further straining resources, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported.

Jean-Martin Bauer, director of food security at the UN's World Food Program, highlighted the alarming situation of nearly 4 million children suffering from acute malnutrition. With only 2.7% of the population receiving food assistance, Afghanistan faces significant challenges as millions return home and face high unemployment rates. However, an improvement is anticipated with the spring harvest in April, the IPC projected.

(With inputs from agencies.)